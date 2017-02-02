DANCING ENGLAND Rides again

February 18 Sheffield City Hall

The GREEN man gets his Clogs on…

Following on from a run of 10 years, Dancing England, The Traditional Dance Event will rise like a phoenix in Sheffield City Hall on February 18.

The Event, formerly held in Derby’s Assembly Rooms was the Premier Traditional Dance show and in its early years eclipsed and superseded the annual London- centric show of the EFDSS held in the Albert Hall.

After a gap of 30 years Dancing England is back!

The Sheffield City Hall Event will still show England’s marvellous, strange and unique dancing tribes but this time it will feature new and younger teams alongside the great Traditional names.

Bampton Morris the Cotswold’s oldest living morris will be matched with Fools Gambit, a new and exuberant mixed team

Redcar Longsword from the old county of Yorkshire will be alongside the Kingsmen as the newer running Longsword exponents

Horwich Prize Medal Morris from the darkest Lancashire will be keen to see how the Platt Bridge Women’s Morris have developed the marching clog morris .

Star and Shadow, a young female rapper team from Newcastle are going to show the Traditional High Spen stalwarts from Co Durham how a modern dance is performed.

The rest of the 3 hour show will be taken up with Clog and Step dancers, The amazing Seven Champions Molly Dancers, and Rochester Dancing Sweeps with Jack in the Green.

After the show which will finish around 9pm there will be two Ceilidhs

One will feature the award winning harmonica maestro Will Pound with his Band and caller Fee Lock and in the other hall, Les Diables Dansant, an outfit playing the night away with a wide range of Euro dances.

Tickets and information from: Ed Dyson

www.DANCINGENGLAND.co.uk