CELEBRATED BAND RETURNS TO BEVERLEY BY POPULAR DEMAND

June 16th – 18th 2017

In 2013, a band took to Beverley Folk Festival’s concert marquee stage and blew the audience away. Whilst the event organisers hoped the group would be popular, they were astounded to see this venue full to capacity, with a strictly one-in-one-out policy such was the demand. This is why the festival directors are proud to announce that the band will be back by popular demand to headline the much larger, main marquee stage.

Named after an Orcadian word meaning “natural light” (though they deliberately misspelled it from “lowe”), Lau formed in Edinburgh in 2006 and were quickly hailed as a band of rare innovation and invention.

Described by The Guardian as “… a remarkable band – the most musically adventurous trio in British folk exquisite and hypnotic, musicianship at its best, Lau comprises Kris Drever (vocals, guitar), Martin Green (accordion, wurlitzer, keys, electronics) and Aidan O’Rourke (fiddle). Together they effortlessly bridge the seemingly diametrically opposed worlds of acoustic folk tradition and post rock – electronics. Brilliant musicians, thrilling performers, free-thinking visionaries and all-round good chaps as well…small wonder Lau are regarded as the epicentre of the new folk boom.

“Lau are a remarkable band – the most musically adventurous trio in British folk exquisite and hypnotic, musicianship at its best.” The Guardian

It’s no surprise that they’ve got shelves groaning with awards (BBC RADIO 2 FOLK AWARD WINNERS, BEST BAND, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2015 THE HERALD), a forest’s worth of ecstatic reviews and breathless plaudits from excited audiences in various outposts of the world ringing in their ears to prove it. Set up as a deliberate antidote to the legions of hyperactive jigs’n’reels outfits backed by drum and bass found all over Scotland, the boys always bring something fresh and different. Introducing unusual rhythms, jazz influences, and a certain amount of improvisation, they create a subtly provocative style of arrangements and tune-playing basically not heard before in the folk circles.

Festival-goer Pippa Anderson saw Lau perform in 2013 and is thrilled that they will be returning. She said: “It was the first time I’d been to the festival on a full weekend ticket and didn’t quite know what to expect. When a lot of people started heading over to see Lau, I thought I’d go and see what the fuss was about and I’m glad I did – they were fantastic! One minute they’re singing something beautiful and haunting and the next they have you up and dancing. They put their heart and soul into their music and I can’t wait to see them again.”

By scheduling Lau to perform their new show as part of the Saturday night main headline set, festival organisers are hoping to fill the 1000plus capacity marquee and that this time everyone who wants to will be able to see the trio performing.

But it’s not just festival-goers who are looking forward to the weekend – the members of Lau are also happy to be returning to Beverley: “We are really looking forward to playing our new show for the Beverley audience. It’s a lovely festival, hope to see you there.”

‘Leagues ahead of the crowd – worthy of a David Lynch movie. Expansive sonic landscapes – it’s time to ring some changes – may frighten a few horses’ fRoots

‘The intuitive and often beautiful interplay of accordion, fiddle and guitar glides to a new level as instrumental virtuosity blends easily with tasteful electronics.’ Mojo

‘Classy, beguiling creation’ Uncut

‘Lau are cutting edge renegades, super-charged with confident, free-thinking music that will enthrall’

Folk Radio.co.uk

THE BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2015 The Herald

‘(Lau) deserve their garlands…innovative, beautifully realised’ The Observer

‘…for alternative music lovers as much as folk fans, brimming over with intoxicating, mesmerising music’

BBC Music

Beverley Folk Festival enjoys a reputation for not just bringing the best in traditional folk music to East Yorkshire, but also acting as a platform for new and emerging artists, whilst providing audiences with the best of a wide range of music that has connections with the folk genre. As part an exciting line-up, Lau fits right in and is destined to be one of this years highlights.

Now in its 34th year, Beverley Folk Festival takes place from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th June 2017 at Beverley Racecourse.

Tickets are available, with a Spring Special full weekend deal currently available online at www.beverleyfestival.co.uk, plus whole day, half day and headliner concert and camping ticketing options. Concessions are available for young people aged 12 to 17 and children 11 and under get in for free.

More artists will be announced in the coming months as we get closer to the festival weekend.