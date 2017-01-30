The Shee – CONTINUUM (Self-released SHEE4)

Back in 2008, after The Shee had been together barely two years, this female six-piece outfit made a big impression with its debut album A Different Season, which found imaginative ways of collectively showcasing the young ladies’ individual talents without turning the whole experience into a series of artificial show-off “turns”. Successive albums exploited the plethora of influences and developed the whole blend into a fresh and invigorating new multi-faceted experience that’s been the envy of musicians across the folk and roots spectrum. Now, The Shee has found a novel way of celebrating its tenth anniversary for album number four, Continuum – the title of which reinforces the perennial, ongoing connection over the years between tradition and innovation that has become the band’s hallmark. This project, conceived by the band with the prestigious Celtic Connections festival, brings on board the compositional talents of six influential folk musicians (“heroes” to the ladies of the band), each of whom was commissioned by a Shee member to contribute an original piece for the occasion, specifically with this band in mind. Now follows the aural souvenir of the collaboration, and what’s remarkable is how coherent a collection this produces, an album that hangs together in spite of the diversity of inspirations and writing styles of the contributors. Accolade for star turn probably has to go to Rachel Newton’s commission Song For Mary. whose delightful homage to Mary Brooksbank takes the listener from a sample of Mary herself singing her most well-known song through to an inspirational portrait-in-song by Karine Polwart that tellingly spans the very continuum of the ages. Joint first in the pecking order, and equally impressive (albeit in a completely different way), is Chris Wood & Hugh Lupton’s Cradle Song, a surprisingly brooding, atmospheric creation that sounds just made for Olivia Ross to sing. Andy Cutting’s deliciously tricky yet serenely melodic tune Lady Grey perfectly evokes his early memory of Shee accordionist Amy Thatcher, while allowing for some equally delicious interplay with mandolin and flute along the way. Martin Simpson’s contribution (for Laura-Beth Salter) combines a beautiful waltz with a song concerning his mother. Shona Mooney‘s commission resulted in Kathryn Tickell’s animated melding of Northumbrian and Scandinavian modes, while flautist Lillian Kinsman-Blake (naturally) chose Flook’s Brian Finnegan to fulfil her commission, a set of three tunes which evokes a personal travelogue. The six commissions are topped up with four tracks which display the continuum (and continuance) of strong compositional talent within The Shee: Laura-Beth’s angry, ominous opus From The Shadows forms a defiant, strident opening statement, whereas Olivia’s Precious Tears is altogether more reassuring; the remaining pair of selections take the form of typically inventively scored shape-shifting tune-sets. Continuum admirably fulfils its brief, while showing every indication of confidently looking ahead to another decade of The Shee working together.

David Kidman