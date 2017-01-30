The Furrow Collective – WILD HOG (Hudson Records HUD001CD)

As you’ll recall, The Furrow Collective is a four-piece unit conjoining Lucy Farrell, Rachel Newton and Emily Portman (aka The Emily Portman Trio) and Alastair Roberts. There was never any doubt about the combined potential of this ensemble, the members of which clearly share a true simpatico for the open-minded reinterpretation of traditional songs and ballads – and Alastair’s individual presence has proved an absolutely ideal foil for the ladies’ talents. Wild Hog proves a logical successor to the group’s 2014 debut album At Our Next Meeting and the stop-gap EP Blow Out The Moon. Again, the excellent production is by Hudson Records’ label boss Andy Bell (he seems to be welcomely ubiquitous these days!) – who seems to have steered and encouraged a new level of togetherness in the quartet, not least in the acute and continually thrilling expression of their special musical vision. This is conjured so effectively, as much by the subtlety of the scoring as by the actual instrumentation – predominantly soft tones of fiddle, viola, harp, banjo, concertina, guitars, hammered dulcimer, saw, piano, hurdy gurdy and some esoteric percussion. The guest contributions – Alex Neilson’s ever-inventive drumming, and the supple double bass work of Stevie Jones (Sound Of Yell) – are also a major contributory factor in the album’s revolutionary soundscape, together with the deceptively fragile, often decidedly spectral vocal harmonies. For with the Furrow Collective’s stripped-back takes on traditional material you’ll not find anything closer to the authentic spirit of wyrd-folk. A beguilingly ghoulish demeanour pervades the record, whether on the gleefully ramshackle kids-at-Hallowe’en backporch hoedown of the title song, the deceptively charming rustic waltzery of Many’s The Night’s Rest or the more than slightly gruesome ballad Willie’s Fatal Visit. Or, most ghoulish of all, Lucy’s seriously scary, spine-chillingly eerie take on Polly Vaughan with its glacial piano and icy, tingling percussion backdrop. The Collective members demonstrate their propensity for unearthing intriguing material by presenting unusual variants of familiar material – for instance the most-oft-covered Barbara Allen, here given in the open-ended version taken from the singing of Elizabeth Cronin, which revolves around a haunting, simple minor-key banjo motif; and Rachel’s commendably underplayed yet intensely dramatically aware account of Prince Heathen, which draws extra momentum from Alex’s bustling drumkit. And the plaintive rumbling of album closer Beneath The Window Of My Cell, where Alasdair sings a version learned from the late Sheila Stewart. But in truth, every single track makes a familiar traditional song seem strange and new-minted. A majority of the Collective’s innovative arrangements rejoice in a wonderfully dreamlike, shapeshifting aura that seems to accentuate the timeless antiquity of the source material – the waulking song through its thumping muffled percussion beat; Dear Companion through its glistening electric guitar figures, and The Maiden Hind through the adoption of Chris & Pete Coe’s majestic processional tune. Maybe the queasy rippling Wurlitzer sounds serve to unsettle the dramatic focus of Queen Eleanor’s Confession, but that feels to me the only minor touch of artifice on a disc where responses are so naturally managed. The title of the Collective’s debut At Our Next Meeting has proved more than prophetic, for – unlike many flash-in-the-pan one-album wonders I feel sure they’ll be around for a while yet; may there be many more meetings!

David Kidman