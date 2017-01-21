The 2017 St Ives September Festival will be staging three Super Saturdays after signing up a trio highly-acclaimed award winners from the British folk music scene.

On successive Saturdays, The John McCusker Band, Cornwall group The Changing Room and singer Cara Dillon will be appearing at the town’s Guildhall.

The John McCusker Band are the big attraction for the Festival’s opening day on September 9, The Changing Room are at the Guildhall on the middle Saturday, September 16, and Irish songstress Cara Dillon will close the the 15-day Festival on Saturday, September 23.

All three have figured prominently at the annual BBC 2 Folk Awards – British folk music’s biggest night of the year.

Last year The John McCusker Band performed live at the awards night and McCusker won the Good Tradition Award after being honoured as Musician of the Year in 2003.

Sam Kelly of The Changing Room won the 2016 Horizon Award for the best newcomer and Cara Dillon took the Album of the Year prize in 2010 after doing the double in 2002 with the Horizon Award and Best Traditional Song prize for her rendition of Black is The Colour.

Festival chairman Mary English said: “We are proud to be launching this year’s Festival line-up by announcing that three of British folk music’s most acclaimed names will be heading to St Ives in September.”

Glasgow-born fidler and multi-instrumentalist John McCusker, who spent 11 years with Scotland’s iconic Battlefield Band, will be making his St Ives Festival debut as he marks his 25th year as a professional musician.

His current band also includes highly-respected musicians Andy Cutting, Adam Holmes, Innes White and Toby Shaer.

John has shown his versatility by sharing stages with Bonnie Raitt, Patti Smith, Steve Earle, Rosanne Cash, Paolo Nutini and Jools Holland, and has featured on recordings by Mark Knopfler, Paul Weller and Teenage Fanclub as well as providing soundtracks for the films Heartlands and 16 Years of Alcohol, Billy Connolly’s television World Tour of New Zealand and Jennifer Saunders BBC sitcom Jam and Jerusalem.

John’s wife, Irish singer Heidi Talbot, will be the support act for his concert.

Looe-based Sam Kelly and Tanya Bryant created The Changing Room just over two years ago and are the two constant members of the band, which leaves the door open for the line-up of other musicians to change and evolve – hence the name Changing Room!

Their five-piece touring line-up currently includes Jamie Francis on banjo, Evan Carson on percussion and Morrigan Palmer Brown on harp.

They won all three categories of the 2015 International Pan Celtic Song Contest: Best Original Song for Tanya’s shanty-style composition Row Boys Row, Best Traditional Song in a Celtic Language for their rendition of Delyow Sevi which is on their new album, and Overall Winners.

Cara Dillon, who appeared at the Guildhall during the 2012 September Festival, will be backed on guitar and piano by her husband Sam Lakeman from the Devon folk music family dynasty which includes his brothers Seth and Sean and their dad Geoff.

Since being named “Irish etc” at the age of 14, she has won countless awards and accolades including the Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female, Tatler’s Woman Of The Year in Music and has appeared at prestigeous concert halls and festivals all over the world.

After more than 25 years on the folk scene, Cara released her first Christmas album – Upon a Winter’s Night – last November.

More big-name attractions and events will be announced over the coming weeks. Further details of the 2017 St Ives September Festival – which also includes can be found on the Festival website www.stivesseptemberfestival.co.uk