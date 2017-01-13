Soundpost presents

The Old Adam Weekend

June 16-18 2017

Dungworth, Sheffield

£100/£80 (Students & unwaged)

Price is for the whole weekend & including Saturday night concert (excludes accommodation)

Artistic Director: Fay Hield

General Manager: Kate Thompson

Highlights:

Curated by Fay Hield based on the ideas behind her critically acclaimed album ‘Old Adam’

Combination of practical workshops, active listening, lectures and social activities

Leading folk singer Karine Polwart joins Soundpost for the first time

Other leading artists tutoring on the weekend include Nancy Kerr, Ben Nicholls and Cohen Braithwaite Kilcoyne

Previous Soundpost weekends have all sold out, early booking essential.

Bursary Scheme for Young musicians – 3 fully funded places available. More information coming soon.

Delving deep into the ideas behind her critically acclaimed album, Old Adam, we are delighted that Fay Hield is curating another singing weekend for Soundpost.

Soundpost want you to leave this immersive weekend feeling inspired, full of new knowledge and eager to get out there singing. Practical workshops will address making sense of traditional song, writing your own songs, improving your singing voice, how to approach a themed project and offering instrumentalists and singers insightful ways to improve accompanying song – there will also be more theoretical sessions looking at representation in song, how audiences respond to traditional materials and how we access archives.

The 15 strong list of tutors include high profile singers from the folk scene including Karine Polwart, Fay Hield and Nancy Kerr. They’ll also be joined by rising star Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne and a host of folklorists and academics.

The combination of singing, playing and thinking embodies Soundpost’s desire to get folk musicians delving deep into their craft. As with all Soundpost weekends, alongside the talks and workshops there is an unrivalled sense of community and everyone is encouraged to make connections with fellow attendees and tutors alike. Social time is important with lots of opportunities including the Old Adam walk, which takes in the amazing Dungworth countryside as well as concerts and informal sessions. The weekend is designed to accommodate everyone, including those new to folk music with a dabbling approach and those wanting to fine tune their songwriting craft – everyone’s experience is different, but we strongly feel that by coming together we can all learn and contribute to each other’s experience.

Join the Soundpost team for a weekend of learning new things, getting to know traditional music on a deeper level and exploring how you can better connect with the stories behind the songs as well as your audiences.

Book online at www.soundpost.org