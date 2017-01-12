Jon Boden – the stand out performer of his generation of traditional folk artists is a headliner at this year’s Love Folk Festival at The Atkinson, Southport.

Jon will close the Little festival with a big heart on Saturday 11 February after a weekend of top class music from Friday’s headliners Fairport Convention, Luke Jackson , Lady Maisery ,Folkworks and Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys.

Best known for being the lead singer (and one of the principal arrangers) of the multi-award winning Bellowhead. Who achieved an unheard of level of critical and commercial success in English traditional music in the last three decades.

It was in 2015 that Jon announced that he had decided to leave the band and on May 1st 2016 Bellowhead played their final gig.

Since 2009 he has also toured with his own band The Remnant Kings, performing both traditional folk music and Jon’s own work featured on his second solo album Songs from the Floodplain – a bleak but hopeful view of a post-apocalyptic world. The links between that and folk music was something further explored in BBC Radio 3’s The Essay. He also played in a duo with fellow Bellowhead member John Spiers for over a decade.

Catch Jon Boden’s first solo tour at Love Folk at The Atkinson on Saturday 11 February at 8.30pm. Tickets are *£20. A weekend festival ticket is £48 and include all events and a Saturday ticket £35.

If you are looking for FREE music then make sure you come and enjoy this year’s selection of Busk Love Folk artists playing in the foyer throughout the day. Starting at 11am folk music will be performed by upcoming artists all selected by the festival media sponsor Fatea. They will play 20 minute showcases and be selling their CD’s. More information on the artists featuring is available online at theatkinson.co.uk.

There is also another Making the Most of Media Workshop with Neil King, Fatea’s Editor from 11am. The session is on how to make the best use of the internet and social media to help get your band noticed and he offers advice on how to approach radio stations, magazines, bloggers etc to maximise awareness. This event is free, just drop in!

To book tickets for this event or to find out more information about all the other events and activities at The Atkinson, please visit theatkinson.co.uk or call our friendly Box Officeteam on 01704 533333.

