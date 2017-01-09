It’s all systems go for the 2017 St Ives September Festival which will run for two weeks from September 9 to 23 with a revamped organising team.

Following the departure of a number of long-serving stalwart volunteers over the last couple of years, the Festival committee have recruited some new blood as they aim to match – or surpass – the successes of previous years.

Mary English, who has facilitated the Festival’s innovative pit-firing event on Porthmeor Beach for the past six years, will lead the team, taking over at the helm from committee chairman Dave Brotherton who stood down after the excellent 2016 Festival.

Los Angeles-born Mary, who has been in St Ives for seven years, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to be the chairman of the 2017 St Ives September Festival.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with my team of dedicated volunteers who make the festival possible.

“My aim is to continue with the strong legacy of the festival which showcases local and international talent, bringing visitors and the local community together to enjoy the best of what St Ives has to offer.”

The Festival, which attracts a host of visitors as it extends the summer season in St Ives towards the end of September, will once again embrace music, literature, art, film, walks and various other concepts at venues across the town with the full programme being announced over the coming weeks.

www.stivesseptemberfestival.co.uk