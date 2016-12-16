Folk Stars Four Date Dorset Tour

Crowned winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo in both 2013 and again in 2016, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships. Now this spring the duo embark on a four date Dorset tour through Artsreach, the counties arts charity.

Yvonne Gallimore, Artsreach Co Director, said “Working with the support of our partners Blanchards Bailey, it’s always exciting to bring a new act to Dorset as part of the Artsreach programme. Given the popularity of folk music in the region, and the national acclaim this duo have, I’m certain tickets are going to be in high demand!”

Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Sean Lakeman is a tour-de-force of modern folk music. The eldest of the 3 ‘Lakeman Brothers’, Sean has played the guitar since the age of six and was recognized at an early age as one of the most promising guitarists around. Sean has famously orchestrated the sound of his younger brother ‘Seth’, producing his most successful albums and scooping many awards. As well as producing all four Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman albums his production credits include some of the biggest names in British folk and folk-rock, including Levellers, Seth Lakeman, Frank Turner, Billy Bragg, Imelda May, Bellowhead, Rev Hammer and Show of Hands.

A lauded singer, one of the finest of her generation, Kathryn is held in the highest regard by peers and music fans alike. An early duo career with Kate Rusby led to much critical acclaim and an award-winning album, along with Kathryn being the first singer to win the revered BBC Young Tradition award. Many years fronting folk-pop band Equation band saw Kathryn grace exotic stages all over the world.

Four acclaimed albums and a ‘Best Duo’ award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards followed their return to their English folk roots scene, and has helped them cement a formidable reputation at the very forefront of British contemporary folk music. With greatly varied and highly original songs covering such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends, and even a lonely whale, be sure not to miss them live in Dorset this spring!

“Folk music for the modern age” The Telegraph

Thurs 12 January, 7:30pm. Sandford Orcas Village Hall. 01963 220208

Fri 13 January, 7:30pm. Morden Village Hall. 01929 459431

Sat 14 January, 7:30pm. Comrades Hall Broadwindsor. 01308 867644

Sun 15 January 4pm. Piddletrenthide Memorial Hall. 01300 348247

www.artsreach.co.uk