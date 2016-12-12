Tickets now on sale for the “best festival on the planet!” (Mike Harding)

Early headliners are now in place for Sidmouth FolkWeek 2017 (4th – 11th August) with best value SUPER EARLY BIRD deals on all our great season tickets at the lowest possible prices now on sale. Buy early before they run out!

The “unique, varied and vibrant” seaside festival experience offers an exciting line-up of folk’s finest headliners and exciting new talent in concert, the best in music, dance and song, a stunning seaside holiday location and endless festive spirit.

Join in the fun – with something for all ages and all interests! Roots dance parties, ceilidhs, folk dances, workshops, Children’s Festival, youth events, spectacular displays, storytelling, musical discoveries, friends, old and new…Sidmouth has it all.

See the website for full line-up details and ticket offers: www.sidmouthfolkweek.co.uk

What’s on?

The popular Pre-Festival concerts are all in place with a return from Cornwall’s finest briny crew FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS; award-winning Scottish songstress BARBARA DICKSON and a family music and poetry show, Where My Wellies Take Me with ever-popular MICHAEL MORPURGO and VOICES AT THE DOOR.

First concert headliner announcements for the festival itself include some mighty talent: SETH LAKEMAN, SHOW OF HANDS, OYSTERBAND, THE SPOOKY MEN’S CHORALE, DERVISH, LAU, CATRIN FINCH AND SECKOU KEITA, DUNCAN CHISHOLM, MARTIN CARTHY & SAM SWEENEY, RURA, CHRIS WOOD, GEORGE MONBIOT & EWAN MCLENNAN, LEVERET, JOSIENNE CLARKE & BEN WALKER, SLOW MOVING CLOUDS, SHEESHAM AND LOTUS & ‘SON, ROY BAILEY, TOKEN WOMEN, COOPE BOYES & SIMPSON and many, many more.

More about what’s on offer?

The centrepiece of concerts at the festival, the Ham Marquee features three first class concerts each day with exciting first line-up announcements including: magic-weaving Welsh and Senegalese master harpists CATRIN FINCH & SECKOU KEITA; acoustic giants and national treasures SHOW OF HANDS; musical adventurists LAU; fine Irish traditional band DERVISH; a poignant exploration of ideas through song with GEORGE MONBIOT & EWAN MCLENNAN’s Breaking The Spell of Loneliness; the mighty wall of voices SPOOKY MEN’S CHORALE;vital voice in contemporary English songwriting CHRIS WOOD;outstanding Scottish fiddle player and composer DUNCAN CHISHOLM;two generations of folk icon, MARTIN CARTHY & SAM SWEENEY; dynamic South African music and dance, ZULU TRADITION; exquisite crossover success, pairing of pure vocals and guitar JOSIENNE CLARKE AND BEN WALKER and many, many more.

The Bulverton is a buzzing hub of activity each night from 7pm through ‘til the early hours with party vibes provided by Devon’s dynamic folk star SETH LAKEMAN; a 40th anniversary celebration with classic songs from every era of a long and mighty career of OYSTERBAND and a SCOTTISH PARTY NIGHT with one of the most exciting bands on the Scottish folk scene RURA plus new trad stars ÍMAR amongst many others.

FolkWeek also offers many opportunities to see festival guests on smaller concert stages in more intimate settings throughout the week, including EFDSS-curated Folk Rising Plus, special shows at The Manor Pavilion,traditional concerts at The Woodlands Hotel, Storytelling events and plenty more. The popular fRoots-curated Cellar Full of Folkadelia have an exceptional line-up of new faces this year including Dublin’s exquisite SLOW MOVING CLOUDS; the vaudeville fun of New Kings Of Old Time SHEESHAM AND LOTUS & ‘SON; exciting fresh-sounding discoveriesALDEN, PATTERSON & DASHWOOD and the amazing UNITED BIBLE STUDIES amongst others.

Other guests at smaller venues include: English squeezebox guru JOHN KIRKPATRICK, award-winning Somerset singer-songwriter ANGE HARDY; political performance poet ATTILA THE STOCKBROKER; topical singer-songwriter GRACE PETRIE; Irish flautist JACQUELYN HYNES, English folk duo PATTERSON DIPPER and more.

For the ceilidh lover, there are some fun-filled nights of wild dancing and great, driving dance music on offer daily at upbeat ceilidhs and dances at the welcoming Blackmore Evening Ceilidhs as well as the after-hours knees-ups at Bulverton Late Night Extras and more, at the Anchor Gardens and beyond.

The ever-excellent folk dance programme is shaping up to be a week of both fun and challenge.

Learning and fun also feature in our 200+ programme quality and range of workshops, a chance to learn new skills or develop established talents, in taster sessions or week-long series in all areas of music, dance and song

As ever, FolkWeek showcases a range of British traditional dancestyles in Processions, Meet The Teams and spectacular displaysaround the town and along the seafront, including the unmissable Torchlight Procession.

Blackmore Gardens is the beating heart of the Children’s Festival: the hub for family-based fun throughout the week with three workshop venues offering opportunities for all ages to get involved. It’s also a colourful and welcoming place to come along to spread out your picnic blanket and enjoy the Young Performers Showcases and Walkabout Entertainment as well as all the fantastic programmed activities. From Saturday to Thursday there will be special FAMILY EVENING SHOWSincluding a spellbinding puppet show, captivating storytelling, South African music and dance and Super Stomping Evening Ceilidh. This year’s theme is What Can We See In The Garden?

And for everyone aged 12-17, Shooting Roots offer a chance to get involved in incredible activities, awesome workshops and stunning performances. Shooting Roots continue their collaboration with the superb Stream of Sound youth chorus. Things get industrial this year with the theme, Coal Pits and Factory Floors.

NEW for 2017: a fantastic new band for 10-13 yr olds in association with the Children’s Festival.

NEW for 2017: Building on the rip-roaring early evening sessions at Betsy’s Lounge at the Bulverton last year, Shooting Roots are back with some supercharged jamming to start the week. This gives everyone plenty of time to polish up their best material for new Open Mic, aimed at young, emerging performers.

Keep checking the website for updates and latest line-up additions for the 2017 festival. www.sidmouthfolkweek.co.uk