Americana comes to East Yorkshire

A folk festival that takes place in the East Riding of Yorkshire is proud to announce that Americana will be a major part of its exciting line-up in June 2017.

For over thirty years, Beverley Folk Festival has been bringing the best of traditional and new British music to this picturesque market town at the heart of the East Riding. However, it is also committed to bringing the best of world, folk and roots music to their various stages at Beverley Racecourse, with Americana always popular with festival goers.

Festival chairman, Matt Snowden, explained: “Every year we get repeated calls for more Americana. For us, this means folky, bluesy music that isn’t a million miles away from Country and Western. There are a lot of great musicians from both sides of the Atlantic who are wonderful Americana performers and we know our audience is going to love who we have signed-up for 2017.”

Amongst those appearing will be Underhill Rose, a trio of talented musicians and singers, described as “one of the most promising rootsy women artists in the Americana scene”. Consisting of Molly Rose, Eleanor Underhill and Salley Willimason, the group has proved to be a big hit with folk and country fans in their native America and earlier this year they carried out their first tour of the UK to much acclaim.

Molly Rose, speaking on behalf of the group, said: “We are so thrilled to be part of Beverley Folk Festival next year. We only began touring the UK in 2016 and have met so many kind folks along the way that we are already anticipating our return!”

Also set to appear at Beverley as part of the Americana programme is an old friend of the festival, Edwina Hayes, described by Country legend Nanci Griffiths as having “the sweetest voice in England”.

In addition, there will also be performances from banjo player extraordinaire Dan Walsh, who was this year nominated for the best musician gong at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, with presenter Mark Radcliffe lauding him as “absolutely terrific”.

Plus, hailing a little closer to home, York-based trio Stillhouse will be performing their own beautifully crafted songs that include flavours of roots, bluegrass, jazz and folk.

Matt Snowden added “The artists we are announcing now are just the start of our Americana coverage – there will be further news over the next few weeks, but so far we’ve hopefully given potential audiences a taster to what we will have on offer. It’s also worth pointing out that this is only one part of our festival, which already has a wide range of folk artists, both legends and newcomers, signed-up to appear. We believe that if their music is good, we want to put them on stage for everyone to enjoy!”