Louise Jordan – NO PETTICOATS HERE (Azania AZA04CD)

Over the space of just five years, Louise has produced an impressive trio of albums (Tempvs, Florilegium, Veritas) which have confidently straddled the boundary between folk song and classical Lied, presenting mostly self-composed songs which draw on both disciplines for their inspiration and means of expression. Constant and distinctive factors in the special appeal of Louise’s music have been her compelling and brilliantly controlled singing voice and her intimate and poetic yet edgily perceptive songwriting. And the feeling that each successive (invariably, intelligently themed) album project is born of absolute immersion and commitment. No Petticoats Here is Louise’s latest self-funded project and, in keeping with the high standard set by its predecessors, comes to the purchaser in a lavish package housing an appealingly designed 40-page booklet that includes full lyrics, credits, backstories and archive photographs; not to mention the excitement that comes with unwrapping the “hand-delivered” brown paper parcel in which the whole package comes!

No stone is left unturned in Louise’s research and subsequent enterprise. In this case, Louise’s message is to remind us that there are still very many stories of the Great War which have been left untold – and her mission is to focus on the bravery of a number of women, unsung heroes who displayed special “courage to kick out convention”, often risking their reputation or freedom. Over a period of twelve months, Louise has carried out copious research into the lives and achievements of these remarkable women, and each of the eleven songs on No Petticoats Here directly voices a personal narrative (either of a particular named woman or a group of women united by a specific activity). Louise does this with an impeccable sense of economy, and feels no need to overstate her case by excess.

Each woman’s life was irrevocably changed by the war – whether liberated, destroyed, reshaped or repurposed – and the songs represent their achievement in a sphere of life not necessarily associated with women; Louise’s roll of honour attempts to redress the balance where women’s stories have been conspicuously absent from WW1 centenary commemorations thus far. She tells of long-serving military nurse Ada Yorke (Pride Of The Army), ambulance-drivers Elsie and Mairi (Endless Days, Mairi), spy network organiser Louise De Bettingnies (Queen Of Spies), and inventor/engineer Hertha Ayrton (Ripple And Flow). The story of Dorothy Lawrence is followed from her time as unofficial war correspondent and “feminine unruly spirit” (Freewheeling) to her final days spent in an asylum (Who Will Remember?). Louise also tells of groups of women engaged in “uncharacteristic” activities, including manual workers in factories and workshops (Toil, Women, Toil) and women’s football teams (Shoulder To Shoulder), while the sparky pub-song Surplus Women takes its cue from Winifred Holtby’s priceless line in South Riding “I was born to be a spinster, and by God, I’m going to spin”, and the poignant Perhaps finds Louise setting a Vera Brittain poem written in memory of her fiancé who was killed by a sniper.

Louise’s musical settings for these personal experiences are really special, for they prove eloquent, sympathetic, idiomatic and truthful; her voice is as pure-toned and unerringly phrased as Nancy Kerr’s and her delivery can be reminiscent of Kate Bush (without the more dramatic eccentricities) or sometimes Sandy Denny. Her instrumental expertise, on piano, guitars and cello, is augmented variously by the talents of Jon Thorne (double bass), Gay Cullingford (violin), Sarah Scutt (accordion, clarinet), Sagat Guirey (banjo, mandolin) and a chorus of women…

It has been a magnificent achievement for Louise, to so accurately portray the essence of these women, their character, grit, determination and spirit. No Petticoats Here is aptly titled, for this is no preachily “worthy” apologist suffragist tract, but instead an honest and highly captivating exposition of some life-stories that genuinely needed to be told, brought to you by a uniquely persuasive songwriting talent, herself a lady of great integrity who possesses the rare gift of being able to educate and edify while entertaining.

www.louisejordan.co.uk

David Kidman