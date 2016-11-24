“Impressive musicians with a great back catalogue… (they) take chances and clearly enjoy themselves” The Guardian
“Vigorous and confident…the music leapt around the room” The Mirror
Iconic folk group Fairport Convention will celebrate their golden anniversary in 2017 with a UK & Ireland winter tour and a brand new album.
The folk-rock heroes will be marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates and the release of ’50:50@50′ which features new original songs and live recordings of various fan favourites.
The winter tour will see the band playing a selection of tracks from the new record, alongside established hits from their ever-growing repertoire.
Founding member Simon Nicol hasn’t lost the buzz of performing even after a half-century of tours. “Fairport Convention have been extraordinarily fortunate to create a work ethic based on live performance” says Nicol. “As someone whose hobby ultimately became a career, I’m happy every time the van pulls up outside my house to take me off on my travels, where the stage awaits, and I get a chance to make everyone happy that they made the choice to buy a ticket.”
The group, who revolutionised British folk music with their electric sound and traditional tunes in the summer of love of 1967, has survived numerous lineup changes over the decades and still performs with the passion and precision their reputation demands.
It’s not just the audiences who keep coming, Fairport Convention still attracts critical acclaim and won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award at the turn of the century. Radio 2 listeners also voted one of British folk music’s high water marks – the groundbreaking album ‘Liege & Lief’ – ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’ around the same time and the band still play many songs from the disc during their performances.
Fairport Convention’s current line-up is the longest running in the band’s history, and with Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion, audiences across the land will be in safe hands for an unforgettable night of folk history.
Opening the concerts on this celebratory tour will be BBC TV’s ‘The Voice’ 2014 Runner Up, Sally Barker, one of England’s most talented singer-songwriters and formerly of all-girl folk group, The Poozies.
Tour dates
Tue, 24 Jan 2017
Glasgow, Celtic Connections
Thu, 26 Jan 2017
Dublin, Temple Bar Festival
Fri, 27 Jan 2017
Belfast, Out to Lunch Festival
Sat, 28 Jan 2017
Belfast, Out to Lunch Festival
Sun, 29 Jan 2017
Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
Tue, 31 Jan 2017
Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre
Wed, 1 Feb 2017
Milton Keynes, The Stables
Thu, 2 Feb 2017
Worthing, Pavilion Theatre
Fri, 3 Feb 2017
Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre
Sat, 4 Feb 2017
Norwich, OPEN
Sun, 5 Feb 2017
Lincoln, Drill Hall
Tue, 7 Feb 2017
Winchester, Theatre Royal
Wed, 8 Feb 2017
Exeter, Corn Exchange
Thu, 9 Feb 2017
Bath, Komedia
Fri, 10 Feb 2017
Southport, The Atkinson
Sat, 11 Feb 2017
Buxton, Pavilion Arts Centre
Sun, 12 Feb 2017
St Albans, Arena
Tue, 14 Feb 2017
Burnley, Mechanics
Wed, 15 Feb 2017
Telford, Oakengates
Thu, 16 Feb 2017
Brecon, Theatr Brycheiniog
Fri, 17 Feb 2017
Bridport, Electric Palace
Sat, 18 Feb 2017
Bromsgrove, Artrix Theatre
Sun, 19 Feb 2017
Salford Quays, Quays Theatre
Tue, 21 Feb 2017
Canterbury, Gulbenkian
Wed, 22 Feb 2017
Canterbury, Gulbenkian
Thu, 23 Feb 2017
Farnham, The Maltings
Fri, 24 Feb 2017
Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Sat, 25 Feb 2017
London, Union Chapel
Sun, 26 Feb 2017
Peterborough, Cresset Theatre
Tue, 28 Feb 2017
Chesterfield, Winding Wheel
Wed, 1 Mar 2017
Gateshead, Sage Gateshead
Thu, 2 Mar 2017
Settle, Victoria Hall
Fri, 3 Mar 2017
Whitby, Pavilion
Sat, 4 Mar 2017
Leeds, City Varieties Music Hall
Sun, 5 Mar 2017
Banbury, Trades & Labour Club