“Impressive musicians with a great back catalogue… (they) take chances and clearly enjoy themselves” The Guardian

“Vigorous and confident…the music leapt around the room” The Mirror

Iconic folk group Fairport Convention will celebrate their golden anniversary in 2017 with a UK & Ireland winter tour and a brand new album.

The folk-rock heroes will be marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates and the release of ’50:50@50′ which features new original songs and live recordings of various fan favourites.

The winter tour will see the band playing a selection of tracks from the new record, alongside established hits from their ever-growing repertoire.

Founding member Simon Nicol hasn’t lost the buzz of performing even after a half-century of tours. “Fairport Convention have been extraordinarily fortunate to create a work ethic based on live performance” says Nicol. “As someone whose hobby ultimately became a career, I’m happy every time the van pulls up outside my house to take me off on my travels, where the stage awaits, and I get a chance to make everyone happy that they made the choice to buy a ticket.”

The group, who revolutionised British folk music with their electric sound and traditional tunes in the summer of love of 1967, has survived numerous lineup changes over the decades and still performs with the passion and precision their reputation demands.

It’s not just the audiences who keep coming, Fairport Convention still attracts critical acclaim and won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award at the turn of the century. Radio 2 listeners also voted one of British folk music’s high water marks – the groundbreaking album ‘Liege & Lief’ – ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’ around the same time and the band still play many songs from the disc during their performances.

Fairport Convention’s current line-up is the longest running in the band’s history, and with Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion, audiences across the land will be in safe hands for an unforgettable night of folk history.

Opening the concerts on this celebratory tour will be BBC TV’s ‘The Voice’ 2014 Runner Up, Sally Barker, one of England’s most talented singer-songwriters and formerly of all-girl folk group, The Poozies.

Tour dates

Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Glasgow, Celtic Connections

Thu, 26 Jan 2017

Dublin, Temple Bar Festival

Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Belfast, Out to Lunch Festival

Sat, 28 Jan 2017

Belfast, Out to Lunch Festival

Sun, 29 Jan 2017

Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

Tue, 31 Jan 2017

Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre

Wed, 1 Feb 2017

Milton Keynes, The Stables

Thu, 2 Feb 2017

Worthing, Pavilion Theatre

Fri, 3 Feb 2017

Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre

Sat, 4 Feb 2017

Norwich, OPEN

Sun, 5 Feb 2017

Lincoln, Drill Hall

Tue, 7 Feb 2017

Winchester, Theatre Royal

Wed, 8 Feb 2017

Exeter, Corn Exchange

Thu, 9 Feb 2017

Bath, Komedia

Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Southport, The Atkinson

Sat, 11 Feb 2017

Buxton, Pavilion Arts Centre

Sun, 12 Feb 2017

St Albans, Arena

Tue, 14 Feb 2017

Burnley, Mechanics

Wed, 15 Feb 2017

Telford, Oakengates

Thu, 16 Feb 2017

Brecon, Theatr Brycheiniog

Fri, 17 Feb 2017

Bridport, Electric Palace

Sat, 18 Feb 2017

Bromsgrove, Artrix Theatre

Sun, 19 Feb 2017

Salford Quays, Quays Theatre

Tue, 21 Feb 2017

Canterbury, Gulbenkian

Wed, 22 Feb 2017

Canterbury, Gulbenkian

Thu, 23 Feb 2017

Farnham, The Maltings

Fri, 24 Feb 2017

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Sat, 25 Feb 2017

London, Union Chapel

Sun, 26 Feb 2017

Peterborough, Cresset Theatre

Tue, 28 Feb 2017

Chesterfield, Winding Wheel

Wed, 1 Mar 2017

Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

Thu, 2 Mar 2017

Settle, Victoria Hall

Fri, 3 Mar 2017

Whitby, Pavilion

Sat, 4 Mar 2017

Leeds, City Varieties Music Hall

Sun, 5 Mar 2017

Banbury, Trades & Labour Club