Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships.

Twice recent winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo – 2016 & 2013 – the couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation as ‘Songwriters par excellence’- (fRoots), whose greatly varied original songs cover such subjects as wicked mermaids, Norwegian legends, and a lonely whale.

Building upward from their last two highly praised albums ‘Hidden People’ & ‘Tomorrow Will Follow Today’, fans of acoustic music can only wonder where this leading couple will choose to turn next.

With a story that includes over 20 years of music making with the likes of Seth Lakeman, Cara Dillon, Levellers, Kate Rusby and Show of Hands, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have consolidated themselves as pillars of modern British folk.

Festival chairman Matt Snowden said: “We are really excited to have Kathryn and Sean joining us next year. There are many duos on the folk scene and this pair really is one of the very best. Whilst echoing traditional folk music with great talent and skill, there is a fresh crispness to their music that has rightly received much acclaim. If you’ve never seen them perform live before, this is a fantastic opportunity to see two wonderful musicians who are destined to become legends of the scene.”

Tickets for Beverley Folk Festival 2017, including a special seasonal discount, are on sale now at www.beverleyfestival.com and with Christmas approaching would make a great gift. There will also be further fantastic offers on 25th November 2016 for one day only, as part of “Black Friday”.

Children aged under 12 get in free and there are discounts for young people aged 12 to 18. Camping options are also available. More artists will be announced in the coming months as we get closer to the festival weekend.

“Kathryn Roberts smoky, assertive vocals are a tasty feast for listeners craving music that requires a sharp mind and an open heart.” – Billboard Magazine

“As a guitarist, producer and co-songwriter, Sean Lakeman is one of the unsung heroes of modern British folk” – MOJO