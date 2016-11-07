Rachel Newton – HERE’S MY HEART COME TAKE IT (Shadowside SHADOW02)

Although Rachel’s a vital component of several different ensembles, notably those she helped to found (The Shee, The Emily Portman Trio and The Furrow Collective) and latterly Boreas, she’s also a compelling solo performer in her own right, as her previous two solo albums have proved beyond doubt. For this, her third, she’s deliberately adopted a more experimental approach to recording, engaging drummer Mattie Foulds as co-producer and improvising and developing musical ideas in the studio before inviting contributions from fiddler Lauren MacColl and trombonist Michael Owens. This has resulted in an album with a unique soundscape and bold, intriguing textures. Though Rachel’s gently poised singing and intimate harpistry may be at the root of several tracks’ arrangements, these develop in an almost subliminally intuitive way with the incorporation of soft drumbeats and other drumming effects, also some piano, augmented extremely selectively with fiddle/viola motifs and/or trombone/sousaphone/flugelhorn interpolations. The sense of momentum, even on the slower-paced items, is very strong – check out the ballads Proud Maisrie and The Bloody Gardener or the South Uist song Gura Mise Tha Fo Mhulad for instance. Rachel has sourced the words for the plaintive Poor Lost Babe, the tenderly gloomy title track and the sparsely scored, somewhat menacing Don’t Go Out Tonight My Darling from the Max Hunter Folk Song Collection, and these are standout, spellbinding creations; a further success comes with Rachel’s setting of Walter Scott’s An Hour With Thee, for which her own composition for solo harp One Hour More forms a natural coda. The atmosphere of dark melancholy persists, although depression is not the outcome, which instead is curiously soothing. As indeed is the elusive, fragile, swirling artwork that visually complements the music within.

www.rachelnewtonmusic.com

David Kidman