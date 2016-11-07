John McCusker – HELLO, GOODBYE (Under One Sky UOSR002)

Apologies are due, for I’m catching up with this one rather late, since it got unavoidably held over while I was hoping to receive some necessary information to supplement the skimpy promo disc (playing the grouchy walrus here!)… Incredible as it may seem, this release celebrates John’s 25th anniversary as a professional musician, but non-incredibly it must have played a part in his receiving the BBC Good Tradition Award this year. It’s well over a decade since John’s last solo album (Goodnight Ginger), and the intervening years have seen John in post-Rusby times inordinately busy, with innumerable musical collaborations and special projects (notably Before The Ruin and Under One Sky), copious amounts of session work, and even participating in Transatlantic Sessions 5 a few years back. Hello, Goodbye is a thoroughly jubilant CD, full of the joys of playing and interacting with fellow-musicians – of which there appear to be at least ten involved in the sessions for the disc. These include James Mackintosh, Ewen Vernal, Ian Carr, Michael McGoldrick, Andy Cutting, Phil Cunningham and Tim O’Brien – all of whom have their own distinctive musical signature, sound or style. John himself, he’s not just a fiddle player par excellence either, although there’s plenty of fiery and lyrical fiddling to be enjoyed here, whether on joyful pieces like It’s A Girl and Bothy Jigs or the more leisurely-paced, reflective Milk Carton Kids, the playful Foo Foo or the richly beautiful Tune For Nana. John’s aeons of experience of playing alongside these musicians enables him to dovetail his own musicianship with theirs to produce the most vital result, and the infectiousness with which he does this is communicated splendidly through the expert recording of this disc, where every textural strand is crystal clear. Everyone’s playing “under one sky”, and the sense of togetherness is palpable. The music is fresh and exciting at every turn, the level of invention remarkable. The tunes are organic, with snatches of traditional tunes (or their like) sneaking in and out of the picture to delight the listener afresh. At this rate, there’s no indication that John, while already at the top of his game, is ever likely to run out of ideas – or musician friends. Can you relax in a whirlwind? Put Hello, Goodbye on the player and you’ll find out.

www.johnmccusker.co.uk

David Kidman