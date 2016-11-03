Various Artists – SWEET LIBERTIES (Quercus QRCD002)

Sweet Liberties is a new project that contains elements both of the songwriting workshop and the reality show, presenting a variation on the “lock ’em away together and see what they come up with” scenario that seems to be rather fashionable nowadays. In this case, four of this country’s premier folk/acoustic songwriters are set the task of charting Britain’s social and political journey over the past 800 years, with specific reference to the pursuit of democracy. Some challenge!… which they rise to with both skill and alacrity, with the results recently showcased on tour and now also recorded for posterity on this well-packaged CD. Sweet Liberties stems from the original commission by Folk By The Oak and the EFDSS in partnership with the House Of Commons as part of the 2015 TV programme Anniversaries: Parliament In The Making. The four songwriter-participants are Nancy Kerr, Martyn Joseph, Maz O’Connor and Sam Carter: not exactly an obvious match, you might think – but then, it’s in the nature of such things that this kind of exercise will come together nicely to produce a collection of new songs that will be both contrasted and mildly disparate, and if you’re lucky also roughly complementary in terms of style and unified in theme, although each writer is likely to tackle a different facet according to their level of personal engagement with the subject. Nancy’s songs feel the strongest; she has a real gift for creating intelligent and thought-provoking songs that work on several many levels. Here she ingeniously incorporates a wide range of potentially unlikely references and allusions – Seven Notes cleverly examines colonialism in a multi-racial context, and Kingdom expands its commentary on the Magna Carta to criticise the ownership and management of land for profit; Lila links portraits of a feisty suffragette and a passionate anti-slavery campaigner, while Written On My Skin pays tribute to women who invoked the Human Rights Act after being sexually abused. (Incidentally, three of Nancy’s four songs also appear on her latest, exceptional solo CD Instar.) Martyn also pays tribute – this time to Welshmen Nye Bevan and Dic Penderyn – as well as making a telling comparison between child labourers down the ages (Twelve Years Old). I was also very impressed with Maz’s contributions (as indeed I have been with her series of solo CDs); Broken Things is a moving lament for the demise of the trade union movement (cleverly taking its cue from a Wilfred Owen poem) and Broad Waters focuses on the miscarriage of justice in the 1985 Blakelock murder case, while This Old House takes a more tongue-in-cheek view of our entitlement to democracy and Rich Man’s Hill reflects on the rich/poor divide. Sam Carter’s contributions are just as varied: Dark Days voices our frustration with the political processes, while the disc’s rousing conclusion One More River takes the form of a gospel anthem imagined to be sung by those making the incredible journey across the Atlantic from slavery to freedom in the early 19th century, and Am I Not A Man? is the story of one of a group of freed slaves (Sons Of Africa). Aside from the recurring sub-theme of slavery, there’s no special sense of unity in Sweet Liberties’ songs, and to folky cynics it might feel – as with other similar projects – that the discipline just provides a good excuse to furnish the respective artists’ solo acts with some new material. But this isn’t a criticism when the quality is consistent – as it is here. And the musical settings are tenderly appealing small-scale acoustic in nature, with the four songwriters tastefully augmented by Patsy Reid (violin) and Nick Cooke (melodeon) and additional bass and drums from Tom Wright. In all, Sweet Liberties certainly stimulates our thoughts, proving something of an inspirational release.

www.folkbytheoak.com/line-up/sweet-liberties

David Kidman